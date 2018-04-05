Conor Storms Presser, Injures Chiesa, Lobov Pulled From Card

Conor McGregor certainly knows how to make an entrance. However, his entrance today in New York won’t earn him many news fans, and probably cost him quite a few. The fiery Irishman, with an entourage in tow, stormed a UFC 223 press conference today, apparently looking to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov. Luckily they were on McGregor Time, and didn’t show up until after the presser was over. However, that’s when the fireworks started.

A brief summary: they smashed up a bus Khabib was on then took off; Michael Chiesa was cut in the process and is hospitalized; Artem Lobov was part of the roaming marauders and has been pulled from UFC 223; and police are investigating the incident.

Now the Twitter and video evidence, mostly courtesy of ESPN’s Brett Okamoto:

Conor McGregor stormed through Barclays, ended up in the loading dock of the arena with his entourage in tow and “swarmed” a bus that was leaving with UFC fighters and camps. Conor and crew were “throwing chairs, bike racks.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

Dana White confirmed Michael Chiesa suffered an injury, cuts to the face, and is in the hospital. Artem Lobov has been pulled from UFC 223, per White, as he was apparently part of the crew that stormed the building. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

Dana White just met with Rose Namajunas, who was nearly hit and walked back to hotel. Tells me she’s doing better. Chiesa is still in the hospital. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

The “unhinged Mike Tyson” phase of his career is apparently in full swing.