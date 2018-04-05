Conor Storms Presser, Injures Chiesa, Lobov Pulled From Card

Conor McGregor certainly knows how to make an entrance. However, his entrance today in New York won’t earn him many news fans, and probably cost him quite a few. The fiery Irishman, with an entourage in tow, stormed a UFC 223 press conference today, apparently looking to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov. Luckily they were on McGregor Time, and didn’t show up until after the presser was over. However, that’s when the fireworks started.
A brief summary: they smashed up a bus Khabib was on then took off; Michael Chiesa was cut in the process and is hospitalized; Artem Lobov was part of the roaming marauders and has been pulled from UFC 223; and police are investigating the incident.
Now the Twitter and video evidence, mostly courtesy of ESPN’s Brett Okamoto:
The “unhinged Mike Tyson” phase of his career is apparently in full swing.
