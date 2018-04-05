Dana White: Brock Lesnar is Coming Back

Business is picking up for the UFC. They’ve got a big pay-per-view this weekend that apparently is tracking well in terms of sales. Dana White states that Conor McGregor will be back in the octagon before the calendar flips to 2019. And now he also promises another one of the company’s biggest all-time stars, Brock Lesnar, is returning to real fighting.

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back,” White told the panel on UFC Tonight last night. “I don’t know when, but yes he is.”

Lesnar is currently the WWE’s Universal Champion, but he is expected to drop the title to Roman Reigns this Sunday at Wrestlemania, after which point his WWE contract is up.

However, he won’t be jumping right back into the octagon after that. He still has to re-enter the USADA drug testing pool, as well as serve the remaining six months of his drug suspension stemming from his failed tests leading up to UFC 200. Whenever he does return, it will certainly be a boon for business for the promotion – he’s been one of the biggest selling stars in the company’s history.