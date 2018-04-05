Gabe Kapler booed by Phillies fans before home opener

The City of Brotherly Love did not show affection for Phillies new manager Gabe Kapler before the team’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

Instead, the reception Kapler received was a cold one. Phillies fans booed Kapler during pregame introductions, which isn’t something that normally happens at Opening Day.

Gabe Kapler greeted by boos at the home opener pic.twitter.com/Q56sdPdepd — Matt Breen (@matt_breen) April 5, 2018

Kapler has already been criticized for the way he’s managed the Phillies bullpen, and the fans clearly are not happy his tenure has begun with the team sporting a 1-4 record.