Giannis Antetokounmpo soars through air, throws down incredible dunk

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo has treated NBA fans to some ridiculous dunks during his five years in the league, and he slammed home yet another on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo drove the lane during the second quarter of the team’s game against the Nets, and he was clearly determined to score. He took off from just inside the free-throw line, and he then literally soared through the air as he extended his arm to slam the ball home.

Nets center Jarrett Allen attempted to challenge Antetokounmpo near the rim, but it didn’t go well.

Wow.