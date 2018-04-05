Jake Allen on late goal: "I should have stopped that one"

Jake Allen is ready to take full responsibility for the Chicago Blackhawks’ game-winning goal in the final few seconds of Wednesday night’s brutal loss.

Allen gave up a couple of questionable goals against the Blackhawks in the 4-3 loss, but it was the final goal that he specifically mentioned.

His comments, via STLToday:

“I should have stopped that one. I should have stopped it. I let the boys down.”

Most fans would agree that Allen should have stopped the final shot, but he also could have had a couple of the other goals he allowed earlier in the game. Allen needed to make a big save at a big time.

That being said, it’s tough to criticize Allen too much when the players in front of him were also playing poorly. Some of the defensemen looked like they were just learning how to skate against a team in Chicago that they could have beaten.

That’s a fact head coach Mike Yeo reiterated.

“I think that we as a team lost this game. We as a team were not good enough, so I’m definitely not going to single out one player right now.”

It takes a team effort to win or lose a game. It also takes a team effort to clinch a playoff spot. We’ll have to wait and see if the Blues are finally ready to step up and try to secure a playoff spot before it’s too late.