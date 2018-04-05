Jeremy Lane seen crying in DUI arrest video

Former Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane got into some legal trouble for January, when he was arrested for DUI. As a result, he was released by the team.

Lane did plea guilty to a lesser charge, but some interesting details have come out since the arrest.

First, Lane was under the legal limit for alcohol. Second, the officer appeared to have been a bit cruel toward the NFL’er. Lane can be seen crying after being handcuffed, as he claimed that the cuffs actually cut off his circulation.

It can all be seen in the arrest video, which has recently surfaced.

Not a good look for the cop.