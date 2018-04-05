Kyrie Irving reveals he has knee infection, will miss rest of season

The Celtics’ hopes of winning a title this season just took a huge hit.

Star point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season, as he will have two screws in his left knee removed. The team announced the news on Thursday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving will undergo a procedure this Saturday to remove two screws implanted in his patella from an injury suffered during the 2015 NBA Finals. He is expected to make a full recovery in 4-5 months. https://t.co/WKQfPlUZ0u — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 5, 2018

Apparently, the screws caused Irving to develop a bacterial infection in the knee, which he revealed on Instagram.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the post:

The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you. You try consistently to learn, grow, and prepare everyday to equip your mind, body, and spirit with tools to deal with some of those things, but I feel when those moments arise they all give you a sense of unfulfillment, simply because it puts some of your professional journey and goals on a brief hold. It’s simply a test of your perseverance and Will, to be present, even in the wake of what’s going on. In this case, finding out I have an infection in my knee is definitely a moment that I now accept and move past without holding on to the all the what ifs, proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong, and accomplishing the goals I’ve set out for the team and myself. This season was only a snapshot of what’s to come from me. Trust Me. “The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues.” #StandingRockSiouxTribe

Check out how much Irving’s injury impacted the team’s odds of winning a title.

The Celtics' odds to win the NBA title dropped from 20-1 to 80-1 after the news of Kyrie Irving being out for the season, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Boston's odds to win the Eastern Conference went from 9-2 to 20-1. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2018

Irving means so much to the Celtics, and having him participate in the playoffs isn’t worth leveraging his future, so the team is shutting him down so he can be back in time for next season.