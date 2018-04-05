Kyrie Irving reveals he has knee infection, will miss rest of season

The Celtics’ hopes of winning a title this season just took a huge hit.
Star point guard Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season, as he will have two screws in his left knee removed. The team announced the news on Thursday.
Apparently, the screws caused Irving to develop a bacterial infection in the knee, which he revealed on Instagram.
The hardest thing to do sometimes is accept the uncontrollable things life throws at you. You try consistently to learn, grow, and prepare everyday to equip your mind, body, and spirit with tools to deal with some of those things, but I feel when those moments arise they all give you a sense of unfulfillment, simply because it puts some of your professional journey and goals on a brief hold. It's simply a test of your perseverance and Will, to be present, even in the wake of what's going on. In this case, finding out I have an infection in my knee is definitely a moment that I now accept and move past without holding on to the all the what ifs, proving the nay-Sayers completely f***ing wrong, and accomplishing the goals I've set out for the team and myself. This season was only a snapshot of what's to come from me. Trust Me. "The journey back to the top of Mt. Everest continues." #StandingRockSiouxTribe Let's go Celtics!! Celtics fans, I look forward to hearing how loud it gets in the TD Garden during the playoffs and experiencing how intense the environment gets. Thank you all!
Irving means so much to the Celtics, and having him participate in the playoffs isn’t worth leveraging his future, so the team is shutting him down so he can be back in time for next season.
