LeBron James goes nuts reacting to Jordan Clarkson's 360 dunk

Jordan Clarkson threw down a sick dunk during Thursday’s game against the Wizards, and his teammates were in awe afterwards.

It happened in the second quarter, when he came up with a steal, and then finished off the play with a 360 dunk.

Jordan Clarkson throwing down in-game 360s pic.twitter.com/Ih26RKP7tD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 6, 2018

LeBron James, who has thrown down plenty of highlight-reel dunks during the course of his career, appeared to be extremely fond of it. He was on the bench at the time, but he reacted by jumping up and then proceeding to spin around while twirling a towel above his head.

We felt the same way after watching Clarkson’s dunk.