LeBron James refuses to call Michael Jordan the GOAT, insinuates they're on same level

The comparisons between LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been going on for years, and the Cavs star continues to add fuel to the fire that is the discussion.

James was recently asked about whether or not MJ is the GOAT, but he danced around the question, a strategy he’s been known to employ. Not only that, he came back with a response that seems to indicate he believes the two are on the same level.

LeBron James left the locker room wearing a hoodie from Justin Timberlake's current concert tour. When LeBron called JT "a goat," someone asked him, "What about Michael?" LeBron's response: "There's a lot of talk about ranking who is better than Michael around here these days" — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 4, 2018

Just stop it, LeBron.

MJ is the GOAT, and everyone knows it. James is 3-5 in the NBA Finals, while Jordan went 6-0. Six rings is a heck of a lot more than three, and when the game was on the line, Jordan never disappeared. He hit nearly every big shot the Bulls drained during that era, while James has been great overall, but has had a few duds when he’s failed to rise to the occasion.

Win three more titles and then we can talk.