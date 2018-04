Mariners pitcher James Paxton ran into an unexpected obstacle before Thursday’s game against the Twins.

Paxton was casually warming up on the mound during pregame introductions, when a bald eagle swooped down and landed on his back.

No, seriously.

We don't think that's how they drew it up in rehearsals…😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aW8IGaNCVy — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) April 5, 2018

The bald eagle was part of a pregame ceremony for Opening Day, and was initially supposed to land on its handler’s shoulder. Instead, however, it decided to land on Paxton.

The takeaway here is that bald eagles do whatever they want.