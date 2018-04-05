Phillies fans boo Gabe Kapler in home opener introductions

After a dismal first week as Phillies manager, many wondered if Phillies fans would welcome Gabe Kapler with a supportive round of applause or with a flurry of negativity during the introductions at the Phillies home opener.

Maybe the Eagles winning a Super Bowl and the festive atmosphere that comes with a home opener would soften the blow for Kapler. Or maybe not.

Well, that settles that. As it came across on television, there was a good helping of boo birds serenading the new skipper. This was likely to be expected after the Phillies opened the season with a record of 1-4 with a good handful of questionable managerial decisions along the way, and Kapler not backing down from any of them.

But this is nothing a few wins can’t turn around.

