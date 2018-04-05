Phillies players already ripping into new manager Gape Kapler

The Gape Kapler era has gotten off to an abysmal start in Philadelphia.

There were high hopes for the team heading into its 2018 campaign, with the Phillies having played well down the stretch last season and coming up with some wins against stout ballclubs.

What’s happened so far this season, though, has been quite a different story.

The Phillies are off to a 1-4 start, and Kapler’s management of the bullpen has already been called into question on a few occurrences.

Not only that, an anonymous Phillies player has already called Kapler’s managerial style into question, which he did in speaking to FanRag’s Jon Heyman.

“We’ll be OK … We just need the manager to get out of the way,” one Phillies player asserted of their obviously improved team, and just as obviously unproven manager.

We won’t be surprised if Kapler has some words with his players in the clubhouse after those comments. He probably isn’t too happy that that opinion was leaked to the media.