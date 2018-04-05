Titans fan gets questionable Marcus Mariota tattoo

Fans often go to great lengths to support the team they root for, and one Titans aficionado is no different, as we recently learned.

Even though quarterback Marcus Mariota has a career 20-22 record in the NFL, and recently won his first playoff game, this particular fan believe he’s the GOAT.

And he has the artwork on his forearm to prove it.

Put it in stone. Marcus Mariota: 2018 NFL MVP pic.twitter.com/CdlIbnle1E — matt neely (@mattneely_) April 4, 2018

The funny thing is that the team could move on from Mariota after this season, if it chooses. Mariota has a fifth-year option in 2019, but if he doesn’t take a step forward in his upcoming campaign, or suffers another injury, he could be playing elsewhere in the future.

This fan took a big gamble. We’ll see how it works out for him.