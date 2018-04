Sergio Garcia may be the reigning Masters champion, but it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be repeating this season.

What happened on the 15th hole on Thursday was a nightmare for Garcia, as he somehow managed to hit five balls into the water on the hole.

With his 10th shot of the 15th hole, Sergio Garcia delivered his fifth consecutive ball into the water. #themasters https://t.co/Nj020wsUeB pic.twitter.com/kWA0XBSlUK — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 5, 2018

That amounted to Garcia getting a 13 on the hole, which resulted in him emerging with a +10 overall, placing him near the bottom of the leaderboard.