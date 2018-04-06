Angels reveal pitching plan for Shohei Ohtani

Angels pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has burst onto the scene since crushing a home run in his first MLB plate appearance.

The team is going to continue using Ohtani as both a hitter and a pitcher, but he’s going to get plenty of rest between starts, apparently.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters that Ohtani will be pitching every seven days, which is similar to the schedule he was on in Japan.

“We’re going to be very diligent in checking in with our medical department to see what Ohtani’s availability will be on a day-to-day basis, and to make sure that he has the best chance to contribute with the bat and on the mound,” he said.

Ohtani will continue to serve as DH in between starts, so the extra rest should work out well for both him and the team.

It sure looks like Ohtani is on his way to becoming one of MLB’s rising stars, we just hope the Angels don’t overuse him. They’ll need him to remain healthy to be competitive this year.