Conor McGregor Charged With Four Counts, Out on Bail

Conor McGregor is once again a free man… for now. The handcuffed Irishman made an appearance at Kings County Criminal Court today, facing three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief due to his run-in with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bus yesterday at the Barclays Center. He was joined by his SBG teammate Cian Cowley, who also was up on charges.

Both men were ordered to avoid any contact (“an order of protection” aka a restraining order) with Michael Chiesa, Ozzy Arias, Ray Borg, and Ricardo Chico. McGregor was released on a $50,000 bond; Cowley $25,000. Both men will have no restrictions on international travel.

McGregor will have to next appear in court on June 14th.