Donte DiVincenzo perfectly trolls hater on Twitter

Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo didn’t draw much attention heading into the 2018 NCAA Tournament, but he’s currently one of the most popular people in the Philadelphia area.

DiVincenzo was named Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, and he literally carried the team on his back in their win over Michigan in the national championship game.

He came off the bench and dropped 31 points in only 37 minutes of play, which is ridiculous, in a 10-of-15 shooting performance.

And he never forgets who doubted him, apparently.

Back in 2010, a female named Jenna tried to slander him on Twitter. Well, eight years later, he came back with the perfect response to her trollish behavior after winning a title.

Classic thots @barstoolnova A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on Apr 4, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

Perfect.