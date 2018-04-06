Ndamukong Suh reveals why he took one-year deal with Rams

Ndamukong Suh may have had the opportunity to land a long-term deal, either with the Jets or elsewhere, but he elected to sign a short-term contract with the Rams instead.
Suh and the Rams settled on a one-year, $14 million deal, and it appears as if he elected to take less money for a shot at winning a Super Bowl. That wasn’t the only reason he took the deal, though. He recently explained why at his introductory press conference on Friday.
“For me, how I look at it is I wanted to prove myself,” Suh said, via Edward Lewis of NFL.com. “And I think they want me to come in here and prove myself that I’m worthy of being here and staying here for the long stay. I think the overall goal is to focus on this particular year, which is the most important thing in front of us. And like you said, they had a very successful year last year in the regular season and I believe I can be of help to get them over some of the humps.”
Suh also elaborated on how it will be playing alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, in an exclusive interview with NFL Media’s Steve Wyche.
The Rams are likely thrilled that Suh took the “prove it” deal, as they’ll field one of the most stout defensive fronts in the league this season.
