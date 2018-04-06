Ndamukong Suh reveals why he took one-year deal with Rams

Ndamukong Suh may have had the opportunity to land a long-term deal, either with the Jets or elsewhere, but he elected to sign a short-term contract with the Rams instead.

Suh and the Rams settled on a one-year, $14 million deal, and it appears as if he elected to take less money for a shot at winning a Super Bowl. That wasn’t the only reason he took the deal, though. He recently explained why at his introductory press conference on Friday.

“For me, how I look at it is I wanted to prove myself,” Suh said, via Edward Lewis of NFL.com. “And I think they want me to come in here and prove myself that I’m worthy of being here and staying here for the long stay. I think the overall goal is to focus on this particular year, which is the most important thing in front of us. And like you said, they had a very successful year last year in the regular season and I believe I can be of help to get them over some of the humps.”

Suh also elaborated on how it will be playing alongside All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, in an exclusive interview with NFL Media’s Steve Wyche.

Ndamukong Suh on not being the Big Dog on the @RamsNFL D and why he opted for a one-year contract @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/zUEio9aCly — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 6, 2018

The Rams are likely thrilled that Suh took the “prove it” deal, as they’ll field one of the most stout defensive fronts in the league this season.