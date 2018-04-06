Nets trolls ESPN over broadcast fail during Lakers game

The NBA world spent plenty of time poking fun at ESPN over its broadcasting issues during Wednesday’s Spurs-Lakers game, when the broadcast cut away to commercials in the middle of the contest.

Not only that, Lakers guard Josh Hart was going up for a potential game-winning layup at the time, so it was a pretty important sequence in the game. Viewers, however, didn’t even get to see it, as they were stuck watching commercials.

If you were watching the final 4 seconds of the Spurs-Lakers tied game on ESPN, you missed the final play due to a commercial cutting in Here's the final play of regulation 👇pic.twitter.com/fb7UU8TPh8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 5, 2018

The Nets had some fun at ESPN’s expense on Thursday, when they shared a clip of former Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell driving to the hoop, and then edited it to cutaway at the most important moment.

Well done.