Nets trolls ESPN over broadcast fail during Lakers game

The NBA world spent plenty of time poking fun at ESPN over its broadcasting issues during Wednesday’s Spurs-Lakers game, when the broadcast cut away to commercials in the middle of the contest.
Not only that, Lakers guard Josh Hart was going up for a potential game-winning layup at the time, so it was a pretty important sequence in the game. Viewers, however, didn’t even get to see it, as they were stuck watching commercials.
The Nets had some fun at ESPN’s expense on Thursday, when they shared a clip of former Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell driving to the hoop, and then edited it to cutaway at the most important moment.
Well done.
