Odell Beckham a no-show at Eli Manning's annual Duke workouts with WR corps

Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a long-standing tradition of working out with his receivers at Duke University before the team begins its offseason program.

Manning has ties with Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, who coached him when he was at Ole Miss, so that’s why he chooses to work out there.

Also joining him was wide receivers Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis, as well as stud tight end Evan Engram, and running back Wayne Gallman.

Blue Devils David Cutcliffe, Derek Jones and Lanier Goethie along with New York Giants Eli Manning and Evan Engram sending out a big “Hotty Toddy” to the Ole Miss Rebel Nation from Durham NC! #DevilRebels pic.twitter.com/kBYjxecUXz — Derek Jones (@dukecoachdj) April 5, 2018

As for Odell Beckham Jr., well, he wasn’t there. It’s presumed that he’s in Los Angeles recovering from an ankle injury, but nothing is confirmed.

For the Giants, their 2018 campaign officially begins this week.