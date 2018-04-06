Prospects the Dallas Cowboys Have Met With (Big Update 4)

NFL Pre-draft visits are underway and the Dallas Cowboys are near the mandated 30 visit thresh hold. In my latest update I’ll reveal roughly 28 of the 30 prospects that have scheduled a pre-draft visit this month.

Some interesting names and positions have popped up.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

Harold Landry, DE, Boston College

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

And a few mid round safeties

I’ll discuss this further in great detail. Click Play for the latest release.