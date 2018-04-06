The Daily Target 4/6/18

Last Night – Twins 4, Mariners 2 – The home opener broke the Twins way, thanks to a trio of home runs, but the pregame ceremony was where the action was. The US Curling team came out and threw out the first pitch and A DANGED EAGLE ATTACKED JAMES PAXTON.

Twinkie Town – Twins 4, Mariners 2: Timely homers defeat ace Paxton – OK, fine, let’s talk about the actual game. Miguel Sano hit a two run homer, Mitch Garver put the Twins in front with his first career bomb, and Eddie Rosario came in to pinch hit and clobbered one to the plaza.