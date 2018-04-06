Tiger Woods forced to take penalty after ball gets stuck in brush

The talk of Tiger Woods’ potential comeback beginning at the Masters sure didn’t play out that way, as he ended Friday tied for 41st place (+3).

He did get a bit unlucky at one point, though, when his ball got temporarily lost on the 5th hole. Woods searched for it for awhile, and later found it in heavy brush, which obviously did not lend itself to him hitting out of there.

So instead, Woods was forced to take an unplayable, and he then just banged the ball out of the woods, into the bunker.

Tiger’s out here playing like I do in July pic.twitter.com/MbPkxpZX5S — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 6, 2018

This is a Masters that Woods will likely elect to block out from memory. It’s been one of his worst runs at Augusta.