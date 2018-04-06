Video shows Conor McGregor smash bus window with dolly during attack

A warrant was issued for Conor McGregor’s arrest stemming from an attack outside Barclays Center on Wednesday (UPDATE: He has since turned himself in, and will face charges for assault).

McGregor and his cohorts attacked a number of fighters outside the UFC 223 event, and they also vandalized a bus that was carrying guys from the event. UFC fighter Michael Chiesa was left bloody, and there were other injuries as well.

Videos are beginning to surface, like this one, which shows McGregor picking up a guard rail and attempting to throw it at the bus.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

There’s also this one, which shows The Notorious One pick up a dolly and smash a bus window with it (via TMZ Sports).

It’s hard to imagine what was running through McGregor’s head during this time.