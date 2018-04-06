Watch Aaron Donald explain crazy knife drill he's been doing

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is among the best at his position, and we now have a good idea as to why.

Donald was seen practicing against a knife-wielding trainer, to help work on reaction time and hand usage — allowing him to shed blocks.

Donald explained the drill on the Rams “Behind the Grind” series, and said that while the knives are fake, they can still inflict pain.

“Everybody see? It’s not real. It’s not real. It’s fake,” he said. “You can’t die with this. It just hurts when it hits you, though.”

.@AaronDonald97 is here to set the record straight 🔪 pic.twitter.com/paP92RR6J8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 6, 2018

Fake or not, the knives still make me flinch watching them.