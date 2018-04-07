Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 30 Visit Tracy Walker, S, Ragin' Cajuns

The Dallas Cowboys continue to keep their options open for the secondary, specifically at safety. A few names have been added to the Cowboys official 30 visits.

Today we are taking a closer look at Tracy Walker, Safety from Louisiana Lafayette (Ragin’ Cajuns football).

Specs:

  • 6-1
  • 206 lbs
  • 33 1/2 arms
  • 4.51  forty
  • 4.28 short shuttle

Could Walker be this year’s Xavier Woods? We’ll see. One thing for sure, the Cowboys are looking to upgrade depth in the secondary and this is good news.

For more on the player click play.

 

