Patrik Berglund has been kind of awesome since he was a healthy scratch

Patrik Berglund was a healthy scratch for the St. Louis Blues against the Detroit Red Wings back on February 28th. The decision was one designed to try and get Berglund back on track and was a move that he personally agreed with and understood.

The healthy scratch appears to have worked and in a big way.

In 16 games since Patrik Berglund was a healthy scratch against Detroit on Feb. 28: 11 points (nine goals, two assists). In 40 games prior to that, 14 points (eight goals, six assists). #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) April 7, 2018

Before: 40 games with eight goals and 14 total points.

After: 16 games with nine goals and 11 total points.

That’s a pretty wild split. Berglund was physically present and playing in those 40 games before his healthy scratch, but he rarely made much of an impact. Now, he came up huge with three goals in one of the biggest games of the year.

On the year as a whole, Berglund now has 17 goals and eight assists for a total of 25 points in 56 games. While those aren’t totals that you’d want to see from a player who still has four more years (at $3.85 million per year) left on his contract, Blues fans may be willing to forgive him if he helps push the Blues through to the playoffs.