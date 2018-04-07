The Litmus Test Of All Litmus Tests

Dear Timberwolves fans,

We went ******* crazy this week.

You know what I’m talking about. The Timberwolves on Thursday lost a close game to the Nuggets:

(Relax: You could smile now)

I know. I know: there’s a few of you brushing off your overreactions.

Don’t lie though: you were stressed out…

Okay, fast forward twenty-four hours: Jimmy Butler returns to the lineup, and the Timberwolves were playing the Lakers—a must-win game, in the minds of many, to stay in the Western Conference Standings.

(Remember: at the time, the Timberwolves dropped to the eighth seed)