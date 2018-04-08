Blues fail to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010-11

The 2017-18 season has officially ended for the St. Louis Blues. With a 5-2 loss on the road to the Colorado Avalanche, the Blues will miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The Blues had the odds in their favor, capable of making the playoffs by simply securing a single point. Instead, they fell in regulation and allowed the Avalanche to punch their own ticket to the playoffs.

The loss wasn’t without controversy as the NHL ruled that the second Avalanche goal was onside despite some telling photos/video suggesting otherwise. The team also had to deal with Vladimir Tarasenko missing the majority of the game after suffering an upper-body injury in the opening period.

Injury and bad call aside, the Blues deserved to lose this game. In fact, you could also say they didn’t deserve to make the playoffs based on their overall play this season. The fact they allowed their season to be determined by the 82nd game of the year should say it all.

The Blues lost 5 of their last 6 games, including two to last place teams. They lost 15 of their last 25. — Steve Savard (@SteveSavardKMOV) April 8, 2018

This team was at one point considered one of the best teams in the NHL. Now, they’re on the outside of a playoff schedule that welcomes in more than half of the league’s teams.

More analysis to come on the season that was, but for now we’ll sit back and dream – for the 51st year in a row – what life would be like with a Stanley Cup victory.