Giancarlo Stanton booed again by Yankees fans amid abysmal performance

Yankees fans have not been kind to Giancarlo Stanton, and are giving him to time to get acclimated to the pinstripes.
In their defense, Stanton has been awful so far, but the Yankees are only 10 games into an 162-game season. Still, he’s been hitting .200, and his on-base percentage is only .317. That’s not going to get it done in New York. And there’s this:
Stanton went 0-for-7 at the plate on Sunday in the team’s loss to the Orioles, including five strikeouts. That caused the boo birds to come out.
Stanton offered this on his plate struggles after the game.
Yeesh.
