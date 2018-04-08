Giancarlo Stanton booed again by Yankees fans amid abysmal performance

Yankees fans have not been kind to Giancarlo Stanton, and are giving him to time to get acclimated to the pinstripes.

In their defense, Stanton has been awful so far, but the Yankees are only 10 games into an 162-game season. Still, he’s been hitting .200, and his on-base percentage is only .317. That’s not going to get it done in New York. And there’s this:

Giancarlo Stanton is the first player in the live ball era to have 2 games with 0 hits and 5 strikeouts in the same season. It's April 8th. pic.twitter.com/TBy91mpYcJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 8, 2018

Stanton went 0-for-7 at the plate on Sunday in the team’s loss to the Orioles, including five strikeouts. That caused the boo birds to come out.

full-throated boos from the crowd here at the Stadium after Stanton strikes out for the fourth time today — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 8, 2018

Giancarlo Stanton strikes out for the fifth time to end it. Loud boos. 8-7 Orioles win. Brutal loss for #yankees, who blew a 5-0, first-inning lead. — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) April 8, 2018

Stanton offered this on his plate struggles after the game.

"Just got to look at it as a bad week." – Giancarlo Stanton on his struggles at the plate pic.twitter.com/hTpc97zkVL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 8, 2018

Yeesh.