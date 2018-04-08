Khabib Nurmagomedov Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on FX: Guillard vs Miller – Jan 20/12 – W (Shalorus) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 148 – July 7/12 – W (Tibau) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC on FX: Belfort vs Bisping – Jan 19/13 – W (Tavares) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 160 – May 25/13 – W (Trujillo) – $25,200 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,800 fine for missing weight)

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – W (Healy) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – W (dos Anjos) – $64,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Horcher) – $53,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – W (Johnson) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 219 – Dec 30/17 – W (Barboza) – $215,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – W (Iaquinta) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,050,2000