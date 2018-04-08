Pietrangelo on controversial offside call: "Maybe they didn’t want us to get in the playoffs"

St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo had some fiery words for the NHL after his team was eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. When asked about the controversial offside call that could have prevented the Avs’ second goal, Pietrangelo blasted the league and suggested there may have been an anti-Blues vendetta.

Pietrangelo on offside: “Maybe they need some glasses in Toronto … maybe they’re just guessing or maybe they didn’t want us to get in the playoffs.” #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) April 8, 2018

That’s an interesting quote. It’s also a pretty silly quote.

That one bad call (and it does appear to be a bad call) wouldn’t be that big of a deal if the Blues were able to play some kind of competitive hockey down the stretch. A 1-4-1 record over the last six games is a larger issue than a blown offside call.

Pietrangelo’s answer doesn’t sound like the kind of answer you’d expect from a team’s captain. Sometimes that’s refreshing, but here it comes off as a bit childish. Pietrangelo and the Blues need to take responsibility for their actions rather than trying to assign blame. The call sucked. No one is denying that. But it sounds bad to hear the team’s captain suggest the folks in Toronto want the Blues to miss the playoffs when the team didn’t even play that well for huge chunks of the season.

A lot needs to change for the Blues this summer. Most of that involves roster changes, but the team could benefit from some serious personality changes too.