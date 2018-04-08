NBA

Russell Westbrook personally requested to guard James Harden down stretch in game

Thunder

The Thunder pulled off a huge road win on Saturday over the Rockets at Toyota Center which should really help provide some momentum for them heading into the postseason.

Oklahoma City used to a fourth-quarter surge to get a lead late in the game, and Russell Westbrook helped seal it.

Westbrook personally requested to guard soon-to-be-MVP James Harden down the stretch, and he did a great job in doing so.

The proof is in the pudding: Harden was held to a 1-for-5 shooting performance in the fourth quarter, and he scored only three points.

 

