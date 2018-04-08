The Oilers are bad, and that shouldn't be a surprise

The guiding principle which the NHL has leaned on over the last several years has been as follows: Successful teams are only allowed in towns which hipsters would feel comfortable visiting. Vancouver has had streaks. The Mid-Atlantic is home to most of the good teams in the league. The one good team in Florida is the one where Loser Domi moved, and she’s from Vermont.

Even if you hadn’t actively thought about it, you inherently know this to be true. Winnipeg will be good only as long as they are the fresh new thing in town. The Oilers, located in Edmonton, a town famous for being cold and having a mall, are low on the list of teams one should expect to be good. Furthermore, with a name like the “Oilers” the environmentally conscious will certainly shun the team.

In the back of all of our minds, we just knew that no amount of Connor McDavid was going to change that, even if we didn’t quite know why.