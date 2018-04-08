MMA

The Statistical Star of UFC 223: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Apr 7, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Khabib Nurmagoedov (Red gloves) reads to fight against Al Laquinta (Blue Gloves) during UFC 223 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

 

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Khabib Nurmagomedov (vs Al Iaquinta)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 172 to 43 (134-41 significant strikes)
6 takedowns
7 guard passes
1 submission attempt

Al Iaquinta was game, but Khabib smashed him nonetheless last night.

 

 

 

 

 

