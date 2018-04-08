Watch Sergio Garcia present Patrick Reed with green jacket after Masters win

Patrick Reed has commented that he’s been trying to make a name for himself in the past, well during this weekend, he did exactly that.

Reed turned in an exceptional performance on Friday at the 2018 Masters, and took a lead into Saturday.

He never lost it.

Reed had to deal with both Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth breathing down his back, but he held them off, and finished with a -15 to win.

That earned him the coveted green jacket, which defending champion Sergio Garcia placed on him after it was all over.

2018 Masters Green Jacket Presentation Ceremony https://t.co/nhMDC2Mhh8 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

It’s a tradition that never gets old. Props to Reed on the big win.