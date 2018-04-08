Featured

Watch Sergio Garcia present Patrick Reed with green jacket after Masters win

Watch Sergio Garcia present Patrick Reed with green jacket after Masters win

Featured

Watch Sergio Garcia present Patrick Reed with green jacket after Masters win

Patrick Reed has commented that he’s been trying to make a name for himself in the past, well during this weekend, he did exactly that.

Reed turned in an exceptional performance on Friday at the 2018 Masters, and took a lead into Saturday.

He never lost it.

Reed had to deal with both Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth breathing down his back, but he held them off, and finished with a -15 to win.

That earned him the coveted green jacket, which defending champion Sergio Garcia placed on him after it was all over.

It’s a tradition that never gets old. Props to Reed on the big win.

Featured

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Featured
Home