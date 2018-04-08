Wow. That’s baseball. A lot of things happen

The quote above is from Fernando Rodney, in regards to Thursday’s home opener. He was saying that in response to this incident in particular:

Oh, just an 🦅 landing in a Big 🍁.@James_Paxton, totally fearless. pic.twitter.com/8xHYBTwNhC — Mariners (@Mariners) April 5, 2018

In case your video player isn’t working, that’s a danged eagle landing on a real human person. Fernando Rodney has been around the block for so long that he is completely disaffected by a bird of prey alighting upon the opposing starting pitcher.

It’s that kind of even tempered stoicism that’s going to steady the back end of the bull pen this season.