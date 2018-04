The first benches-clearing brawl of the 2018 MLB season took place on Sunday, and it kind of happened out of nowhere.

It began in the second inning when Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo began arguing with home-plate umpire Tim Timmons.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina then got into it as well, and he began yelling at Lovullo. Timmons got in between them, but Molina shoved him.

Benches clear in St. Louis after an exchange at home plate involving Yadier Molina and D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. (via @FSMidwest) pic.twitter.com/hPnH6LofTh — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2018

Somehow, Molina wasn’t ejected, and the benches also cleared afterward.