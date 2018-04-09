Andrew Luck injury update: Here's when Colts QB will show up to OTAS

All eyes are on Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, as he missed the entirety of the 2017 NFL season due to a shoulder injury.

Not only that, Luck was also advised to undergo a second (less invasive) surgery, which could have put his availability for some of the team’s 2018 campaign in jeopardy as well. He elected to pass on that, though, and he’s currently been rehabbing so he can hit the field sooner than later.

We haven’t really heard much about how his recovery has been progressing, which is a bit surprising, as the Colts have had some PR issues and struggled with leaks in the past. But the Chris Ballard era is a completely different one, and the team has done a good job of keeping Luck’s injury updates in-house.

We do, however, have an important piece of information regarding Luck, thanks to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. It looks like he’ll be available to speak during OTAs on Monday.

Big day for Colts tomorrow…their offseason workout program begins Monday. Andrew Luck will be there and expected to speak to the media #Colts #Luck — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 8, 2018

So it’s still unclear exactly when Luck will return to practice, but we may have a solid update on Monday when he speaks to reporters. One thing we do know is that he’s been throwing footballs for a few weeks, which is a great sign.

Reich says Andrew Luck IS throwing a football in a rehab context. Doesn't sound like he's letting it rip yet, but that is on the way at some point this offseason. https://t.co/VHxj4fuA3h — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 27, 2018

We can’t wait to see Luck airing it out down the field again — practice or not.