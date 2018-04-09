Ben Simmons believes he should win Rookie of the Year award

Ben Simmons has already been looking like the player the Sixers hoped he would become when they took him with the first overall pick in the 2016 draft.

It speaks volumes that the Sixers have been able to win without Joel Embiid, but they can’t succeed without Simmons. He’s quietly been a huge reason for their success this year.

As such, he’s currently the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award, as far as the betting odds go. Not only that, he personally believes he should win the award.

“Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent,” Simmons said, via ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “I think I have been playing solid all year. If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know.”

As for as what other rookies have been on Simmons radar — well, there aren’t many.

“None,” Simmons said. “I want to be where the greats are. So, for me, I watch the guys like [Kevin Durant], [LeBron James], [Stephen] Curry, Russell [Westbrook]. Guys like that. That’s where I want to be. I think for me, that’s what I love to watch.”

It’s hard to question his take.