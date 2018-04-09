Brad Marchand downplays Bruins' recent losses heading into NHL Playoffs

There was a time when the Bruins were the hottest team in the NHL, and they were destroying teams left and right. But that’s not the case anymore.

Boston has lost four of its last five games, with the only win coming against a pathetic Ottawa team. Not only that, they have an extremely difficult matchup ahead of them, as they’re set to square off against Toronto in the first round of the playoffs. That’s a matchup that no team would look forward to, as the Maple Leafs have a ton of speed, and are capable of scoring 3+ goals every time they hit the ice.

The Bruins, though, have a number of veterans on their roster, and plenty of experience. That should help them in the postseason. One of them is stud winger Brad Marchand. He was asked about the team’s recent form after Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the Panthers, and he didn’t seem to be fazed about it.

“We’re in the postseason, so, that’s what you play for all year, the chance to be here, and we look forward to our first game,” he said.

“A little rest would be nice,” Marchand added.

— NESN (@NESN) April 9, 2018

Marchand does raise a good point, and we won’t be surprised at all if the rest helps get the Bruins back to peak form, and they come out on fire on Thursday night. When they’re on, they can play with anyone.

One thing’s for sure: It’s going to be a great series. Bruins-Leafs in the Eastern Conference, and Kings-Golden Knights in the West figure to be must-watch series.