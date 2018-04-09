Brock Lesnar Has Re-Signed With the WWE

Brock Lesnar’s imminent return to the UFC octagon appears to have been put on hold. Or the WWE is working us all. Or he never really was coming back to the UFC, and Dana White is working us all. The wrestling promotion put out a press release today stating that Lesnar has re-signed with them, and will next be competing at the end of this month in Saudi Arabia at their Greatest Royal Rumble event.

Lesnar surprisingly retained his WWE Universal Championship last night at Wrestlemania 34, decimating Roman Reigns. This after UFC president Dana White recently reported that Lesnar’s return to MMA was a forgone conclusion.

Did the WWE leave the belt on Lesnar last night (and claim he has re-signed) to swerve the marks, only to have him lose the title tonight and have go back to the UFC? This is pro wrestling, so things aren’t always what they seem.