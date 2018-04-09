Carlos Condit Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

Vitals

6’2″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
April 26, 1984

Record

30-11 (UFC: 7-7)

Current Streak

3 straight losses

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Gaidojutsu

 

Championships Held

WEC Welterweight Champion: 2007-2008 (three successful title defenses)
UFC Interim Welterweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– very experienced
– long reach
– very well coached
– finishes fights
– knockout power
– great submission artist
– great cardio
– great at passing guard
– solid striking defense
– terrific chin – never been knocked out
– versatile striker
– great at scrambling
– very aggressive fighter – pushes pace
– kicks with power & versatility
– likes to throw unorthodox strikes (spinning back fists, kicks from strange angles, etc.)
– fights out of a great fight camp

 

Weaknesses

– has been susceptible to submissions
– not a very accurate striker
– poor takedown defense
– not an exceptional wrestler
– poor striking defense
– in a big time slump

 

Synopsis

Hard to come up with too many holes in The Natural Born Killer’s game – Carlos Condit is a solid fighter in pretty much all aspects of the game.

 

 

