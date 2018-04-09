Chris Davis shatters bat over knee after failed bunt attempt

Orioles slugger Chris Davis has gotten off to a poor start at the plate this season, and his struggles continued on Monday.

Davis has just three hits in 30 plate attempts during his 2018 campaign so far, and Monday’s game against the Blue Jays didn’t get any better. He went 0-for-4 at he plate, but his at-bat in the eighth inning was arguably his worst.

The Orioles first baseman led off the inning, with his team trailing 2-1, and he was looking to get on base. Davis attempted to bunt his way on base, but his poor attempt went right back to pitcher Ryan Tepera for an easy out. He responded by shattering his bat over his knee in frustration.

“Do you wanna go do karate in the garage?” pic.twitter.com/868PtB1vy6 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) April 10, 2018

It’s hard not to feel bad for the bat after watching that display of frustration.