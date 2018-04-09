Could Tim Tebow and Steve Spurrier team up in spring league?

The Old Ball Coach is retired no longer, as Steve Spurrier recently announced he’ll be coaching the Orlando franchise in a spring football league.

The Alliance of American Football, an eight-team league that will launch next February, will have the Old Ball Coach on the sidelines.

With that said, there’s already been talk leaking Tim Tebow to the league. His MLB career isn’t really going well, and he probably won’t want to remain in the minor leagues forever.

Spurrier nearly coached Tebow at Florida, but departed before the quarterback arrived, so of course he was asked about the possibility of doing so again in the future. He seemed open to the idea:

“That would be wonderful,” Spurrier said, according to Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel. “I think Tim knows about our league. He knows he’s welcome to come down (to Orlando) and play. … Obviously, if his baseball career is going well, he may decide to stick with it, which I would certainly understand. But if it doesn’t go to well and he has the urge to play football, we would certainly welcome him in Orlando.”

We’d love to see the two put their heads together on the same sideline.