As you know, my Mock Draft Monday’s are in full effect the rest of the month and today I present to you the latest Cowboys Blog Mock 3.0

Here are the first two mock drafts I have done thus far:

and version 2.0

During a video last week I asked my subscribers to select the position for my draft scenario for version 3.0 first round pick and the vote was close.

For the full dive, click play for the latest release. Enjoy!