Facts and figures: Penguins 50th regular season achievements

Pittsburgh finished their 50th regular season last Friday evening with an even 100 points. This was the 11th-best team in Penguins franchise history based on converting their raw standings points to simple adjusted points per 82 games. This allows a fair comparison between today’s era and past seasons when shootouts and overtime loss points did not exist.

Last season in the Pensblog, we presented the methodology for converting raw points from any season to adjusted points. It is not rocket science: regulation and overtime losses earn zero points and all games that reach a shootout earn one point. The table below shows all 50 Penguins seasons ranked by adjusted points per 82 games. Note – blue represents lockout-shortened seasons and the grey (1997) represents the median.

As soon as the celebration from last year’s parade finished up, everyone in the Penguins community started drawing parallels between the upcoming 2017-18 season and the vaunted 1992-93 team a quarter-century ago and the possibility of a Stanley Cup Triple Crown. Indeed, that nearly-mythical Presidents Trophy-winning club from 25 years ago tops the list of best regular seasons in team history, but their chase for three championships in a row got David Volek’d in overtime of Game 7 of the second round.

Speaking of 1993, pause for a moment to celebrate this day in history April 9, 1993, when Mario Lemieux, of course, rose to the occasion, leading the Penguins to a record-breaking 16th win in a row with a 5-goal game at Madison Square Garden. Lemieux’s 63rd, 64th, 65th, 66th and 67th goals led the team to a 10-4 win over New York and the following night at Civic Arena, the Penguins would beat the Rangers again to establish the still-standing NHL record of 17 consecutive wins.