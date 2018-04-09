Tim Boetsch Scouting Report - full Tim Boetsch Scouting Report, including strengths, weaknesses, martial arts training and more. Tim Boetsch Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
Tim Boetsch Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 205 lbs (Middleweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
January 28, 1981

Record

21-11 (UFC: 12-10)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

NCAA Division 1 wrestler

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Light Heavyweight Champion: 2006-2007 (one successful title defense)
Extreme Challenge USKBA Heavyweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)
Extreme Challenge Light Heavyweight Champion: 2007 (one successful title defense)
5150 Combat League Light Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– strong wrestler
– knockout power
– mixes up strikes well
– good submission skills
– good chin
– utilizes wrestling/judo throws effectively
– good at passing guard
– has fought many highly rated opponents in past
– big heart
– can take a beating & keep on fighting
– accurate/successful striker
– lands a lot of takedowns
– very good at utilizing kicks
– grinds out wins
– has been known to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat
– big for a middleweight – fights at light heavyweight also

 

Weaknesses

– inconsistent career – already been released from UFC once before
– questionable cardio
– takes almost as many hits as he dishes out
– has trouble with strong wrestlers/judokas
– very poor takedown success rate and takedown defense
– getting long in the tooth for a fighter


Synopsis

Tim Boetsch’s up and down career is probably headed for more “downs” than “ups” going forward.

 

 

