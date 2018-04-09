Tim Boetsch Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 205 lbs (Middleweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

January 28, 1981

Record

21-11 (UFC: 12-10)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

NCAA Division 1 wrestler

Championships Held

Reality Fighting Light Heavyweight Champion: 2006-2007 (one successful title defense)

Extreme Challenge USKBA Heavyweight Champion: 2007 (no title defenses)

Extreme Challenge Light Heavyweight Champion: 2007 (one successful title defense)

5150 Combat League Light Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– strong wrestler

– knockout power

– mixes up strikes well

– good submission skills

– good chin

– utilizes wrestling/judo throws effectively

– good at passing guard

– has fought many highly rated opponents in past

– big heart

– can take a beating & keep on fighting

– accurate/successful striker

– lands a lot of takedowns

– very good at utilizing kicks

– grinds out wins

– has been known to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat

– big for a middleweight – fights at light heavyweight also

Weaknesses

– inconsistent career – already been released from UFC once before

– questionable cardio

– takes almost as many hits as he dishes out

– has trouble with strong wrestlers/judokas

– very poor takedown success rate and takedown defense

– getting long in the tooth for a fighter



Synopsis

Tim Boetsch’s up and down career is probably headed for more “downs” than “ups” going forward.