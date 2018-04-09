LeBron James, Saquon Barkley hang out after Cavs-Knicks game

Cavs star LeBron James hung out with another celebrity who may, one day, end up being a famous Cleveland athlete as well very soon.

James and Penn State product Saquon Barkley were seen hanging out after Monday’s Cavs-Knicks game at Madison Square Garden was in the books.

Barkley is spending some time in New York ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft, which is set to begin in roughly two week’s time. He’s likely doing some promotional events and appearances before eventually heading to Arlington, Texas for Day 1 of the draft.

Many analysts have mocked Barkley to the Browns, as they have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks. Maybe the two can be co-kings of Cleveland in the future — if James is willing to share the spotlight, that is.