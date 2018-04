LeBron James will soon be a very popular man this summer, and he seems to be very aware of that fact.

Even Knicks fans have been attempting to lure him to New York, even though the chance of that happening is slim-to-none.

Still, one Knicks fan made sure to show James how bad he wants the Cavs star in New York, and did so with this billboard.

Billboard goes up outside Madison Square Garden challenging LeBron James to join the Knicks – New York Daily News https://t.co/5lUIhbbikj pic.twitter.com/31LqFKR5Wo — New York Knicks News (@N_YKnicksNews) April 6, 2018

James was recently asked about the billboard, and he offered this as a reaction.

LeBron says NYC billboard is “flattering,” like the billboards in other cities. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) April 9, 2018

Flattering, indeed.